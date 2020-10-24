Edward Bayne Barton, 73, of Grottoes, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Envoy of Staunton.
Edward was born in Harrisonburg, on June 27, 1947, a son of the late Mary Lou (Lawson) and Carl Edward Barton.
He was a lifelong resident of Grottoes.
He is survived by sister, Phyllis Beck, and husband, Harry, Jr., of Mount Sidney, and nephews, Kenny Dean of Grottoes, and Harry Beck, III and wife, Kelli, of Chesapeake.
Per Eddie's request, his body was cremated. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
