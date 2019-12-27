Edward E. Hughes Jr., 92, a resident of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Sunnyside Retirement Community. He was born Jan. 29, 1927, in Harrisonburg, Va., a son of the late E. Elmer Hughes and Lucy Blakenbaker Hughes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bette Wise Bosserman Hughes, his son, Steven Lee Hughes, his granddaughter, Emily Jean Hughes, and his sister, Nancy Jane Hughes.
Ed is survived by his son, James, and his wife, Joan Hughes, of Harrisonburg, his grandchildren, David and wife, Amanda Hughes, Michelle Hughes and Kevin Hughes and wife, Whitney. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Amelia, Stella, Emma, Jax and Sadie Hughes.
Ed served in the Army during WWII in Japan. He attended VMI and graduated from the Medical College of Virginia. He was an avid skier and runner for many years and also liked riding his bike.
Ed was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg. He served on the Planning Commission for Harrisonburg City; was the owner and President of Hughes Pharmacy Inc. in Harrisonburg and was a pharmacist for many years thereafter. He continued as a compounding pharmacist after his retirement until he was 80 years old.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Scott Thayer officiating. Burial will follow in Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pathway Dominicana through his grandson’s church, Orchard Hills Church, 6032 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24019, or online at www.orchardhillschurch.org/give drop down menu Pathway Dominicana.
Online condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com
