Edward “Ed” O. Michael of Mount Solon, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020. He was the son of Thurston and Gladys Michael and lived in Mount Solon all of his life.
Ed celebrated his 92nd birthday on April 27 and had a major stroke the following day.
He graduated from North River High School, class of 1946, where he met and then married his wife of 72 years, Phyllis Reid, who survives. They have three daughters, Brenda “Dee” Michael of Harrisonburg, Patricia “Trish” Obenhein of Northern Virginia and Amy Warner and husband, Bink, of Mount Solon. He is also survived by two grandsons, Mike Warner and wife, Miriam, of Wendell, Mass., and Brian Warner and Heather Croushorn of Mount Solon; and two great-grandsons, Ronan and Moss Warner of Wendell, Mass.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Everett Obenhein.
Ed spent most of his life as a carpenter and painter. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved the outdoors, gardening, his dogs and telling stories of years past that kept everyone laughing. He was a member of the Methodist faith, having attended the Mount Solon Church until it closed and then transferred to the Bridgewater Methodist Church.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mount Solon Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843 or to the Stokesville Food Pantry, 682 N River Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.