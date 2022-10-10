Edward “Ed” Robert Ewing, 88, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Mr. Ewing was born Dec. 30, 1933, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Wiley Robert and Ruth Virginia Knight Ewing.
He was employed by American Safety Razor and loved going to auctions, lawn parties, the beach and gardening,
Surviving are a son, Stephan Ewing of Mount Crawford; brother, Wilson Ewing; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and his special caretakers, Carol Kilgore and Karen Payne.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ewing was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Derrow.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Scott B. Harris officiating at Mt. Clinton Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so Monday, Oct. 10, from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
