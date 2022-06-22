Edward “Eddie” Ray Shifflett, 77, of Elkton, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at home. Mr. Shifflett was born Dec. 28, 1944, in Greene County, Va., to the late Zettie and Sarah Ann Roach Shifflett.
On July 25, 1966, Edward married Linda Sue Dofflemyer Shifflett, who preceded him in death on June 20, 2014. In addition to his wife and parents, Edward is preceded in death by his two brothers, Nathan and Lester Shifflett and sisters, Betty Shifflett, Rose Dofflemyer and Madlyn Blose.
Eddie was talented in many ways. He enjoyed playing the harmonica and guitar for many years, enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and attending bluegrass festivals. He loved the outdoors and tinkering in his yard, shooting pool and cracking jokes. He loved his family and grandchildren and cherished being around them the most. Anyone in his presence always left with a smile or a laugh.
Eddie is survived by his two sons, Kelly Shifflett and wife, Angela, and Alan Shifflett and wife, Stacy; daughter, Karen Shifflett; companion, Nancy Shifflett; brother, Dewey Shifflett and wife, Dottie; grandchildren, Cody Comer, Kyle Comer and fiancée, Sheena, Zach Shifflett, Ryan Shifflett, Ryleigh Shifflett and Taylor Shifflett and great-grandchildren, Elsie Knight, Payton Comer-Gordon, Ella Comer, Ezra and Grayson Lam, Bella, Ellsy and Maggi Shifflett; and special nephews, George and Steve Shifflett.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastors Wayne Taylor and Angela Shifflett officiating.
Friends and family are welcome to pay their last respects on June 23, at the Mercy Seat Church in Elkton from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Open Arms Fellowship, 12360 Rockingham Pike, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
