Edward Eugene "Gene" Pitsenbarger, 72, of Harrisonburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on Jan. 18, 2022. He was born Dec. 14, 1949, to the late Randolph Pitsenbarger and Lucille Eavers Pitsenbarger.
He was a generous man, father and grandfather and was a friend to many. He worked for Rockingham Construction for over 40 years as a lineman.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim and husband, Todd Cekada; grandchildren, Tyler Cekada, Jeffery Sager and Josie Sager, as well as his brother, Garland Pitsenbarger and wife, Rose.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.