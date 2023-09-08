Edward Franklin Saylor
Edward Franklin Saylor, 83, of Penn Laird, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at his home.
He was born in Grottoes on April 16, 1940, and was a son of Virginia Crawford and Harrison Saylor.
Edward was self-employed and owned his own business before retiring.
He is survived by wife, Deborah Emswiler Saylor; children, Candy Saylor Ambrogi, Edward and Renee Saylor, Nicole and Tony Wheelbarger; stepdaughters, Molly (Gordon) and Shane Ruleman, Tracy (Gordon) and Rico Rosario; brother, Roger and Anne Saylor; grandchildren, Laura Reubush, Tim Eckard, Ashley Smith, Denelle, Leah, Kyra, and Caroline Hoffman, A J Sweezy, Shana Pena, Amber Axline, Emily, Tony, and Nicholas Colon, Matthew and Edwin Rosario; and great-grandchildren, Samuel, Blake, Lukus, and Scarlett Reubush, Jackson, Connor, and Wyatt Smith, Parker Conley.
In addition to his previous spouse, Brendanne (Phillips) Saylor, and parents, Edward is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Colin Smith and Natalie Hoffman.
A memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Grand Caverns in Grottoes, Shelter 3.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.