Edward Franklin Wilkins of New Market, Va., realized the hope of resurrection Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va.
He was born Feb. 11, 1950, in Alexandria, Va. Ed was the son of Gilbert Franklin Wilkins and Zelma Lee Trivett Wilkins. Both preceded him in death.
On Dec. 10, 1977, he married Frances Darlene Affleck, who survives him. Together they raised four beloved children, R. Michael Thweatt, Jr. (Joyce), Janene Thweatt Whitmore, Paul Jared Wilkins (Morgan Bentley), and Erin Wilkins Fletcher (Henry). The family grew welcoming grandchildren, grandchildren at heart and great-grandchildren. Grandchildren include Kellen Lee Breeden (Samantha), Glena Leigh DeHart, Amelia Ryan Wilkins, Alexander Payne (Jescah Thompson) and Allison Vicente Rodriguez. Great-granddaughters, Thea Rue and Riley Ann Payne were born Oct. 19.
Ed is survived by two sisters, Phyllis Hughitt of Palm City, Fla., and Barbara Wilkins Bonner of Reston, Va. He was predeceased by one sister, the Rev. Mary Wilkins. Ed is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Ed was a graduate of George Mason University and Wesley Theological Seminary. During his ministry as a United Methodist Pastor, Ed served several churches in the Virginia Annual Conference: Macedonia/Montague Ave., Bon Air (Associate), Shiloh (Montpelier), Nelson United Methodist, Mt. Jackson/Quicksburg, Mt. Horeb, White Chapel/Oak Level, Mt. Olive/Shiloh, and Donovan Memorial/Cherry Grove. In retirement, Ed filled pulpits in several churches in Shenandoah County.
Ed’s calling to serve God invited him to the ministry of peacemaking. He was the founder of Apple Valley Mediation Network and served as its Executive Director for 20 years. Ed remained active as a Certified Mediator since his retirement from that position.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Heishman Funeral Home, 14116 South Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
A Service of Death and Resurrection will be held Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 1:00 p.m. at Macedonia United Methodist Church, 1941 Macedonia Church Road, White Post, VA 22663. The Rev. Stephen Creech and the Rev. Dr. Victor Gomez will officiate. Burial will be in the Macedonia Cemetery. Clergy are invited to robe and wear white stoles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Resolutions, Inc., 505 N. Main St., Woodstock, VA 22664. We ask that you be considerate of your neighbor and wear a face covering if you are not fully vaccinated.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
