Edward Hill Rinaca Jr., 61, recently passed at home in Mount Solon, Va. Ned was born in Charlottesville, Va., on May 24, 1961, to Edward Hill Rinaca Sr. and Joann (Miller) Rinaca.
He graduated from Thomas Dale High School in Chester, Va., and attended VCU College of the Arts. Ned was a nature lover and talented artist. He was particularly passionate about gardening, cooking, Civil War history, and photography. His quick wit and radiant smile will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his father and his mother, since deceased. He is also survived by his sisters, Kati (Jack) Kain and Amy (Keith) Walker, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Ned's love for his pets, the family requests that donations be made to Rockingham County SPCA at https://rhspca.org/donate/#top.
Burial will be private.
