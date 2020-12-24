Edward ‘Jack’ Wilton Biller
Edward “Jack” Wilton Biller, 90, of Rockingham, Va., died Dec. 22, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 14, 1930, near Cootes Store to the late Justus and Katie Funkhouser Biller.
Jack was a master mason at Lantz Construction. He built numerous buildings all through the Shenandoah Valley. He was an avid fisherman with his fishing buddy, Elmer Lee Armentrout. He was a member of Linville Creek Church of the Brethren in Broadway. Jack never met a stranger and was the happiest when he was helping out others.
On April 2, 1949, he married the former Evelyn M. Fulk, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Steve Edward Biller and companion, Julie Hoover, of Rockingham and Lowell W. Biller and wife, Betsy, of Kingsport, Tenn.; and one grandson, Stephen E. Biller Jr.
The Rev. Nathan Hollenberg will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Sunday at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
Friends may view and sign a guest book Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Linville Creek Church of the Brethren, 409 Brethren Road, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
