Edward Lee Blosser, 79, a resident of Luray, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
He was born Sept. 8, 1943, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Lee Roy and Gladys Elizabeth Spitzer Blosser.
On March 26, 1964, he married Jennifer Gilmer Blosser, who survives.
He is also survived by his sons, Joseph Edward Blosser of Luray and Patrick David Blosser and wife, Kimberly Painter Blosser, of Stanley; and three grandchildren Samuel, Will and Luke Blosser.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Luray Fire Department or Rescue Squad.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and fond memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
