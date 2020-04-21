Edward “Chip” Lee Boyers, 55, of Penn Laird, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home. He was born June 5, 1964, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Otho “Sonny” Boyers of Harrisonburg and the late Kaye H. Boyers.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Jessica Boyers of Penn Laird, and a brother, Christopher Boyers of Charlottesville.
Due to COVID-19 and his wishes, all services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, c/o RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
