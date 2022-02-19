Edward Lee M. Wood, Jr., 74, of Grottoes, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at his home and in his wife and sons arms with family close by.
Lee was born in Fort Meade, MD on October 8, 1947, a son of the late Edna (Stallings) Wood and Edward Lee M. Wood, Sr.
He was united in marriage to Connie Angeline (Fretwell ) Wood on September 7, 2002.
Lee retired from Mohawk, in Waynesboro, after 35 years of service. Lee voluntarily joined the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Sergeant, and was a veteran who specialized in hawk missiles, spending the majority of his career in Germany. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Grottoes.
Lee taught evangelism with G & L Ministries and Real Word Outdoors in North Carolina and was a street evangelist at various locations. He served as a Chaplain at HHRC with Lay Pastor Gene Hise. Lee always had bibles on hand to give to anyone who needed one. He was a prayer warrior who prayed for anyone and everyone, whether he met them on the street, in the grocery store, or in restaurants. He never met a stranger and prayed for anyone and everyone. Lee was an avid bird hunter, loved woodworking and making crosses. He touched so many lives.
In addition to his wife, Lee is survived by a son, Randall Wood and wife, Kelly, of Grottoes; step daughters, Suzie Sheets and husband, Chris, of Staunton, and Christina Jonette Day, of Lynchburg; step son, Johnny Johnson and wife, Erin Lynn, of Verona; brothers, Michael Wood and wife, Kyoko, and Gordon Wood, all of MD; sister-in-law Blandean Fretwell of Stuarts Draft; grandchildren, Ava, Curtis, Justin, Brandi, Virginia, Robbie, Liberty, Madison, Rob; great-grandchildren, Westyn, Josie Mae; special friends, Steve Smiley, Gene Hise, Randy Chandler, Ken Barboza, Doug Lyall, Jay Ritchie, Chris Ritchie, Mike Jarrett, David Pait, Bubba and many other brothers and sisters of faith.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, John Englemyer and Ronnie Englemyer.
Friends may sign the register from 10AM to 6PM on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
The family will receive friends and family between 6PM - 8PM on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, with Lay Pastor Gene Hise and Pastor Mark Wingfield officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
