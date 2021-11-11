Edward Melvin Ettinger Sr., 85, of Port Republic, passed away Nov. 9, 2021, at his home. Mr. Ettinger was born Dec. 15, 1935, in Port Republic and was the son of the late Walter Melvin and Mary Jane Michael Ettinger. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Edward “Eddie" M. Ettinger Jr., and a sister, Janie Ettinger Smith.
He graduated from Montevideo High School and was a member of the Mt. Olive Brethren Church in Pineville. He was a dairy farmer for many years, and worked at Walker Manufacturing, drove a school bus, and retired from Merck & Co.
On June 30, 1956, he married Joyce Lam Ettinger, who survives. Also surviving are a grandson, Jason E. Ettinger and wife, Sheree; a great-grandson, Liam Ettinger; a sister-in-law, Pat Cook; former daughter-in-law, Teresa Sager Stetson and husband, Colin Stetson.
The Rev. Dr. Frederick Miller will conduct the funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Mt. Olive Brethren Church in Pineville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The casket will remain closed.
Memorial gifts may be made to Mt. Olive Brethren Church, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, VA 22840.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
