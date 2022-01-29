Edward H. (Edd) Michael, Jr., 96, of Port Republic, passed away at his home on January 27, 2022 at the age of 96.
He was born on April 2, 1925, a son of the late Mary Leathia Trobaugh and Edward Harrison Michael, Sr., on a farm just outside of Port Republic where he lived and worked his entire life.
At the age of 10 he got his first fiddle and taught himself to play old-time and bluegrass music. He was a five-time state champion and won over 200 ribbons and 50 trophies. He made his living on his 120-acre farm while supplementing his income with radio and musical engagements with several different bands. He last worked as a radio host at WSIG in Mount Crawford, retiring from radio at the age of 78 after 4 decades on the air. He was a member of the Mt. Olive Brethren Church in Pineville. He was also a member of the Rockingham Union Lodge and was a past master of both the Rockingham and Bridgewater lodges.
Edd is survived by two dear friends, D.R Barb and Dee Dee Price.
He was preceded in death by a son Edward Harrison Michael, III, and two sisters.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 30th from 4 PM- 6 PM at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Mount Olive Brethren Church in McGaheysville, with Pastor Fredric Miller officiating. Masonic rites will be performed by Rockingham Union Lodge No. 27. Burial will follow at Port Republic Mutual Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Olive Brethren Church, 2977 Pineville Rd., McGaheysville, VA 22840.
Online condolences to the family may be left at www.johnsonfs.com
