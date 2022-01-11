Edward Moore Jr.
Edward Moore Jr., age 83, passed away at his home in Warrenton, Va., on Jan. 6, 2022. He was born Feb. 28, 1938, in Washington, D.C. to the late Edward Moore Sr. and Lillian Jones Moore.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Lou. He grew up in Falls Church, Va. He was employed at Fairfax County school system and after retiring, had his own Real Estate brokerage firm in Clifton, Va.
He loved to travel with Mary Lou, was a great golfer, loved his little “Z” car, his horses and Bluegrass music. He lived life to the fullest. He was a member of Centreville Baptist Church in Centreville, Va., where his father was very involved. He was a member of the Clifton Lions and Harrisonburg Lions Clubs.
He is survived by his son, Edward R. Moore III, wife, Tammy; daughter, Kelley L. Shanley and husband, Billy; four grandchildren, Lauren Stubbs, Edward R. Moore IV, Caley and Riley Moore; great-grandsons, Shepard Stubbs and Edward R. Moore V; sister, Mary Lou Keeley and nephew, David King.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to Edward’s family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, Va. is handling arrangements.
