Edward Robert Keller, 64, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. He was born Aug. 15, 1956, and was a son of Anna Mae (Pagano) Keller of Bridgewater, Va., and the late Charles Russell Keller Jr.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are three brothers, Charles R. Keller III and wife, Tonya, Eugene Keller and wife, Sheryl, and George Keller and wife, Linda; 13 nieces and nephews, Mary Keller Quattlebaum, Nate Keller, Christopher Hohenstein, Kelly Hohenstein, Jonathan Keller, Bradyen Keller, Dylan Keller, Joshua McWhorter, Zachary McWhorter, Benjamin McWhorter, Michael Keller, Ashley Keller, Kimberly Myers, Ian McKay and Summer Ann Keller and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Keller, and nephew, Peter Byron Keller.
Friends may call at Johnson Funeral Service on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, Va., with the Rev. Box officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association of Virginia, 39 South Gate Court, Suite 102, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
