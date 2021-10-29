Edward William “Eddie” Gainer Sr., 89, of Mount Crawford, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Mr. Gainer was born Friday, Sept. 30, 1932, in Bartow, W.Va., and was the son of the late Franklin Sylvester and Lucille Annetta Cleavenger Gainer.
Eddie was employed for many years with Rocco Enterprises Poultry, later operating Gainer’s Water Hauling. He was a member of Mt. Sidney United Methodist Church and a veteran of the United States Navy.
Surviving are three sons, Edward “Buddy” Gainer II and wife, Wang Ying, of Mount Crawford, Eldon Jeffery Gainer and wife, Tammy, of Newport News and Stephen Gainer of Harrisonburg; a daughter, Tina Delawder and husband, Marvin, of Mount Crawford; two stepsons, George Shifflett and wife, Peggy, of Weyers Cave and Dennis Shifflett and wife, Cheryl, of Rockingham; stepdaughter-in-law, Elva Shifflett; brother, Richard Gainer of Florida; sister, Violene Heatwole of Nevada; numerous grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; his faithful dog, Sadie Jewell, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Ringgold; second wife, Doris Shifflett Gainer; a stepson, Kenneth Shifflett; sister, Barbara “Bobbie” Hawkins and companion, Betty Miller.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Russell Heinrich officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
