Edwin James and Betty Sue Turner, formerly of Broadway, both previously passed away in Richmond and their ashes have been brought home. Pastor Tom Murphy will conduct a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Linville Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Broadway. All are welcome.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
