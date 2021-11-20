Edwin Kenneth “Kenny” Miller, 77, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at his home.
Kenny was born on July 18, 1944, to Edwin Kenneth and Mabel Virginia Hollar Miller Sr., who preceded him in death. He was a fantastic singer and an avid musician who played the guitar, bass, and fiddle. He loved to camp, attend music festivals, and spending time with his family and friends. Kenny was known for the lawn parties he hosted annually at his home, where he enjoyed hosting and providing food. He was a member of Donovan United Methodist Church.
On July 22, 1995, he married Dawn A. Miller, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Kenny is survived by his children, Kenneth Wayne Miller, and wife Diana, of Port Angeles, WA, Vera Michele Miller of Washington, D.C., Edwin Travis Miller of Lacey Springs, VA; and a grandson, Tyler Oneal Miller.
Those wishing to may view and sign the register book from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the funeral home. The family will not be present.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Singers Glen Cemetery with Reverend Debra Cline officiating. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Donovan United Methodist Church. Following the memorial service, friends may gather in the Church social hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Donovan United Methodist Church at PO Box 3, Singers Glen, VA 22850, Singers Glen Rescue Squad at PO Box 75, Singers Glen, VA 22850, Singers Glen Volunteer Fire Company at PO Box 373, Singers Glen, VA 22850, or Clover Hill Fire and Rescue at 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
