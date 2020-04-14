Edwin N. Hoover, 81, of Stevens, Pa., died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, Pa. Born in Earl Twp., Pa., he was a son of the late David and Ada (Nolt) Hoover. He was married 61 years to Erma V. (Good) Hoover.
He was a retired farmer from Farmersville, Pa., and a member of South Hinkletown Mennonite Church.
Surviving are five sons and three daughters: Ada Louise Hoover of Narvon, Pa., Clair (Lois) Hoover of Morgantown, Pa., Esther Mae (Paul) Sadler of Curtiss, Wis., Mary Ann (Lester) Witmer of Weyers Cave, Va., David Lee (Susan) Hoover of Charles City, Iowa, Edwin N., Jr. (Louise) Hoover of Ephrata, Pa., Joseph (Shelby) Hoover of Ephrata, Pa., and Philip (Beth) Hoover of Dayton, Va.; 27 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Anna (Lester) Weaver of Quarryville, Pa.
Preceding him in death are an infant son, Ervin Ray Hoover, and a granddaughter, Katie Mae Sadler.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. A private graveside service, with the home ministry, will be held at Groffdale Mennonite Cemetery, Groffdale, Pa., at the convenience of the family. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, Pa.
