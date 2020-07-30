Edwin Randolph Turner Sr., 86, of Broadway, Va., passed away July 28, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market. He was born Jan. 19, 1934, in Bergton, and was a son of the late Raymond Dow and Cliffie Fitzwater Turner.
Edwin was a machinist at Broadway Metal Works before retiring. He was a member of Damascus Church of the Brethren and was a former president of Bergton Fair Association. He and his wife enjoyed square dancing. He loved staying home, gardening, hunting, tending to the farm, and he enjoyed doing blacksmith work.
On Feb. 21, 1952, he married the former Lora Florence Rexrode, who preceded him in death Feb. 22, 2019.
Surviving are two sons, Edwin Turner Jr. of Timberville and Keith Turner of Alabama; one daughter, Tammy Ennis of Timberville; grandchildren, Alyssa Moore, Lora Ennis, Andrea Ennis, Melinda Cleaver and Logan Turner; great- grandchildren, Simon Cleaver, Olivia Dooley, Alexa Dooley and Emma Dooley and one sister, Phyllis Yankey of Nokesville, Va.
His brother, Vernon Turner, preceded him in death.
Edwin’s wishes were to be cremated. A private graveside service will be held at Caplinger Cemetery in Criders.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or Caplinger Cemetery Fund, c/o Debbie Lantz, 19379 Brocks Gap Road, Bergton, VA 22811.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
