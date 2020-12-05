Edwin “Sam” Moore Cook, 93, a resident of Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
A son of the late Samuel and Frances Foutz Cook, he was born on Feb. 22, 1927, in Shenandoah County, Va. Sam graduated from Tripplett High School and attended Shenandoah College in Winchester, Va. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp in Japan during World War II.
Sam retired from Southern Railway (now Norfolk & Southern), where he was an agent for 40 years. He was a member of Muhlenburg Lutheran Church; was a member of Spotswood Country Club, and a former member of Farmington and Keswick Country Clubs. He was also a former member of Harrisonburg Lions Club, Saints & Sinners, as well as B.P.O.E. #450. Sam was an avid golfer with a hole-in-one at Spotswood Country Club.
On Aug. 30, 1947, he married Audrey Aris Armentrout Cook, who resides at Sunnyside Retirement Community. Surviving are two sons, Gary Edward Cook & wife, Rosemary Paige Cook, of Falls Church, Va., and Todd E. Cook & wife, Wanda E. Cook, of Staunton, Va.; three granddaughters, Amy Cook Hogan & husband, Jeff, Jessica Roberts Eason & husband, Dennis, and Ashley Marie Cook; seven great-grandchildren, and numerous step-grandchildren. Sam was preceded in death by his daughter, Victoria (Vickie) Roberts.
A public graveside service with military rites will be held Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg with Pastor Lauren Eanes officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements, where a private service will be held for the family.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Sunnyside Retirement Community, 3935 Sunnyside Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 East Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
