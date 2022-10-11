Eileen G. Cave Reed Boward, 80, of Hedgesville, W.Va., crossed over to a better place on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, after a long battle with Pulmonary Progressive Aphasia.
She retired from James Rumsey Technical Institute in Hedgesville, W.Va. She was a very active volunteer member of her community with organizations like Meals on Wheels, Veteran Affairs, and the Birthing Center at Berkeley Medical Center. She was an award-winning quilter who shared her love of crafting by teaching toll painting and being a member of a group called Crafty Ladies that made handmade holiday cards for her local nursing homes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Boward; ex-husband, Autry (Bud Reed); parents, Ross and Pearl Cave; and a sister, Faye Bell Breeden Clem.
She is survived by her sister, Sylvia Deavers; daughter, Ann Reed; granddaughter, Jennifer Dorraugh; two great-grandsons, Bradley and Andrew Turner; two nephews, Anthony (Tony) Breeden and Randy Breeden; a great-nephew, Randy Breeden; a great-great nephew, Leland Breeden and great-great niece, Kinley Breeden; and three stepchildren, Max, Yvonne and Sharon Boward.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Newport Christian Church, 307 Newport Road, Shenandoah, VA 22849. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.