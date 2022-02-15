Eileen Sarah Lambert, 99 years old, died peacefully on Jan. 29, 2022, in Luray. She is survived by her daughter, Linda; son, David; and stepchildren, Harvey Lambert, Sylvia Lambert Schneider, and Laura Lambert Rowe.
She and her husband, Darwin Lambert, lived next to Shenandoah NP for 45 years and were long-time historians, authors, and advocates for Shenandoah and Great Basin NPs.
