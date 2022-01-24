Elaine Annette Hawes
Elaine Annette Hawes, 69, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Elaine was born in Quantico on June 14, 1952, a daughter of the late Elaine Grace (Ramm) and Richard Hellwege.
Elaine was united in marriage to Robert Brasier Hawes on May 18, 1974, and they enjoyed each other’s company for 47 years.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Harrisonburg. Elaine received an award for marksmanship in her early teenage years. She loved to tell jokes and laughed her way through life. She began cooking at the age of eight for her parents. She greatly enjoyed purchasing, preparing, and sharing meals with others. Elaine worked as a Chef at Asbury Willows and numerous other food establishments. Elaine received a national third place award from Better Homes and Gardens magazine for her original pumpkin streusel recipe.
Elaine is survived by a daughter, Janine Annette Kittel and husband, Matthew, of Oxford N.J.; two stepsisters, Kathy Smallman of North Carolina, and Karen Raider of Pennsylvania; and a stepbrother, Mark Kohlman of Tennessee. She is also survived by grandchild, Robert Charles Kittel, and cousin, Jimmy Ramm.
In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Wood; stepfather, David Kohlman; and cousin, Bill Ramm.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 210 South Ave., Harrisonburg.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
