Elaine Armentrout Gentry, 101, formerly of Harrisonburg, passed away May 28, 2021, in Orange, Va., with her daughter by her side. Mrs. Gentry was born May 18, 1920, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late James Andrew and Tracie Shirkey Armentrout.
Mrs. Gentry was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Harrisonburg where she helped in the Nursery. She had worked at Metro Pants as a seamstress for a number of years and provided child care in her home. She was a wonderful cook and her home was always open for family, friends and even strangers for a comforting meal.
Her husband, Newton H. Gentry, preceded her in death. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Jack, Richard and Douglas Gentry; brothers, Jimmy and Wade Armentrout; sister, Evelyn Kaufman; son-in-law, Russell (Doodle) Hammer; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Gentry; and grandson's wife, Rhonda Gentry.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Gentry Hammer of Ruckersville; a brother, Ralph Armentrout and wife, Joyce, of Georgia; grandchildren, Ed Self, Keith Gentry, Vicki Gentry, Mike Gentry, Marissa Armstrong (Howie), Chris Gentry and Brian Hammer (Chanel); great-grandchildren, Westley, Andy, Erin, Ocean, Chase, Karleigh, Abygale and Gavin; one great-great-grandchild, Olivia; and special niece, Rachel Derrow.
The Rev. Jim Harrison and pastor Joe Stoner will conduct the funeral service 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.