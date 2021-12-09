Elaine Blanche Monfette Creegan, 94, of Harrisonburg passed away on December 6, 2021.
She was born on February 15, 1927 in Lebanon, NH and was the daughter of the late Auguste J. and Rose Alma Hamel Monfette. She was the youngest of five children.
She attended Fanny Allen Nursing School from 1943-47, in Winooski, Vermont. She worked across the country for the Red Cross for two years, and then returned to New Hampshire. She married and moved to New York and then to Virginia in 1961, and moved again in 1987 to Harrisonburg, to care for their youngest son who was injured. They stayed because it reminded them of home (the little mountains).
While working as a nurse and raising two girls and six boys (in her free time) she volunteered for school outings, school nurse, anything you needed her to do, she was there. As a mom, she was always helping, she loved to bake, and to make things (doll clothes, quilts, blankets, socks, stuffed animals and baby items) all donated. As children we were always watching and learning, and in later years volunteering and helping like our mom. While raising her eight children, she was heard to say, “I’m going to slap your fanny”. (Fanny Allen Nursing School). Ha Ha
On February 20, 1954, she married Robert David Creegan, who preceded her in death on March 10, 2018. A son, Robert D. Creegan, Jr., also preceded her in death.
Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and all services will be private.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.