Elaine Frye Liskey, 93, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
She was born in Mount Crawford, Va., on Sept. 5, 1928, the daughter of the late Charles Wilson Frye and Bertha (Bolick) Frye. On May 21, 1947, she was united in marriage to Claude E. Liskey Jr.
Elaine retired from Sears in Harrisonburg and was a member of First Church of the Brethren and the Friendship Sunday School Class. She and Claude square danced with the Grand Promenades and enjoyed extensive traveling across the United States.
Surviving are daughters, Claudette Liskey Lee of Harrisonburg and Sheila Liskey Scott of Rockingham, N.C.; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Carrie Liskey Ritchie; grandson, Giff Earman; and brothers, Raymond Frye and Charles Frye Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances can be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Services will be private.
Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
