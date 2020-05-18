Elaine Helen Morris, 65, of Grottoes, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond. Elaine was born Feb. 1, 1955, a daughter of the late Sarah Frances (Morris) Raynes and John Fred Morris.
She had worked for Reynolds-Alcoa in Grottoes and was a member of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Lynnwood before moving to Richmond to enjoy retirement with her grandchildren and grandpuppies.
Elaine, affectionately known as “Grana" is survived by a daughter, Samantha; her husband, Andrew, and granddaughter, Lorelei Bruce, as well as son, Shane; his wife, Jennifer, and grandchildren, Rylee and Ezekiel Sites.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Wanda Morris, and brothers, Fred and Melvin Morris.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Edgewood Cemetery in Grottoes with the Rev. Dan MacGill officiating.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
