Elaine Marie Davis, 73, of Elkton, passed away June 30, 2021, at her home. She was born March 25, 1948, in Harrisburg, Pa., to the late Samuel Lee Jackson and Geraldine Mabel Williams Hodgins.
Mrs. Davis was a longtime member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Elkton. She was employed in health care and was a Certified Nursing Assistant before retiring from Rockingham Memorial Hospital. Elaine loved family gatherings, especially cookouts, and enjoyed laughing, joking with others, listening to gospel music and sewing.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Cecil C. Davis Sr.; three sons, Shawn Williams and wife, Linda, William “Bill” Davis and companion, Kimberly McAboy, and Cecil Davis Jr. and wife, Jamie; three daughters, Linnette Williams and fiancé, Anthony Forte’, Annette Davis and Cynthia Strother and husband, Scott; five brothers, DeJuan Hodgins and wife, Donnica, Teddy Hodgins and companion, Adrianna, Zachary Hodgins and wife, Sharon, Mark Anthony Cotton and Dwayne Jackson; a sister, Valerie Cotton; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Tanya Hodgins.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with the Rev. Francis Bell officiating. Interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery. Repass will be at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church following the committal.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
