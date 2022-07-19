Elaine Smith Lantz, 93, of Bergton, Va., passed away July 14, 2022, at Sentara RMH. She was born April 7, 1929, in Bergton to the late Solomon “Solly” Dewey and Iva Dove Smith.
Elaine was a homemaker. She was a member of Damascus Church of the Brethren and attended Mathias Mennonite Church.
On Jan. 13, 1951, she married Owen G. Lantz, who preceded her in death July 13, 1997.
Surviving are one sister, Juanita S. Kiser and husband, Lee, of Rockingham; one brother, Dean Smith and wife, Kay, of Harrisonburg; her niece, who was raised in the Lantz home, Mary Holloway of Singers Glen; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deanna Dale Smith; three sisters, Ruby Caplinger, Leona Canoles and Jean Reedy; and her brother, Derwitt Smith.
Pastor Dean Williams will conduct a memorial service 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 25, at Mathias Mennonite Church. Burial at Caplinger Cemetery will be private. There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mathias Mennonite Church, 16231 WV-259, Mathias, WV 26812, Bergton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 19, Bergton, VA 22811 or a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
