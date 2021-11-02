Elaine Susan Fulk
Elaine Susan Fulk, 62, of Timberville, Va., died Oct. 31, 2021, at her residence. She was born Aug. 31, 1959, in Rockingham County to the late Acie and Irene Dove Whetzel.
Elaine worked at Rockingham Poultry.
She is survived by her husband, Lloyd J. Fulk Jr.
Also surviving are one son, Brian Fulk of Linville; one grandchild, Autumn Fulk of Broadway; one sister, Brenda Shaffer of Timberville; and five brothers, Buddy Whetzel of Criders, Wayne and Earl Whetzel, both of Broadway, Melvin Whetzel of Mathias, W.Va., and Shorty Whetzel of Mount Crawford.
She was preceded in death by one son, James Fulk; four sisters; and two brothers.
Jared Moore will conduct a graveside service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
Friends may view and sign the guestbook from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Grandle Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.