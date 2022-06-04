Elburn Woodrow Coakley, 84, a former resident of Greenmount, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Coakley was born on January 26, 1938, in Rockingham County, VA, to the late Lloyd and Gladys Lorraine Rhodes Coakley. Despite life’s obstacles, he managed to persevere in life. He was kind, loving and an avid Dukes of Hazard Fan.
Mr. Coakley is survived by his siblings, Eleanor Jean Palmer, Winston Coakley, Welby Coakley; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Coakley was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Rhinehart, and a brother, Jerry Coakley.
Pastor Isaac Harper will conduct a graveside service on Monday, June 6 2022 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, 422 Hinton Road, Dayton, VA 22821. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
