Elby Cleveland Wilson died on March 8th; he was 101. On December 6th, 2019, Elby turned 100, and the following poem was written for and shared at a celebration honoring Elby. His obituary details are contained in the poem.
My Tribute to Elby
Molly and Perry Wilson had but one child,
A fine, little boy who was tempered and mild.
Born on December 6th, of 1919,
Elby Cleveland grew up to be handsome and keen.
Late in the fall of 1945,
Elby met a girl who brought light to his eyes.
Though there was some confusion about which Roller girl to choose,
Evelyn played her cards well with no intent to lose.
Evelyn was attending Bridgewater College at the time,
And from school she declared she would not resign.
So Elby patiently waited for his lifetime soul mate,
And they were wed on June 20th of 1948.
Elby and Evelyn were blessed with three awesome sons,
Charles, Paul, and Keith—who kept them on the run!
Whether making hay on the farm or milking the family cow,
Elby and his boys worked well together from then until now.
A special family time was the summer trip of 1967,
Six weeks in a truck camper—doesn’t that sound like heaven?
Making their trek across the great U.S. of A.
Creating great family memories, so they all say.
Elby was a teacher for many years,
Bestowing facts to all listening ears.
Many students passed through his classroom door,
Learning history, geography, and so much more.
Elby faithfully attended Pleasant Valley Church his whole life.
He wrote a history of the church, full of facts so precise.
And for 40+ years, he taught Sunday School,
Sharing lessons from the Bible and promoting the Golden Rule.
Though Elby has been known for his penny-pinching ways,
He instilled in his family a work ethic they embrace.
But more importantly he taught them to do what is right,
To be honest, to be humble, to trust the Lord, Jesus Christ.
Now, Elby got his daughters later in life,
B. K., Martha, and Carol—the boys did all right!
But wait, there are more to add to this family tree,
(in the order they joined the family~~Bryan, Meryn, Alden, Meredith, Sara, Amanda, Brady, Brandon, Avenlea, Adelyn, Keaton, and Weston) Each and every one, a blessing indeed!
Elby and Evelyn have traveled to faraway lands,
Planned a 60th anniversary cruise to Bermuda for the whole Wilson clan.
They’ve visited countries in Europe, and South America, too,
Gone to Alaska, Hawaii, and taken many a cruise.
After retiring, Elby kept active as best as he could,
Continuing to raise his black angus and cutting mountains of wood.
Going to the gym faithfully three times a week,
And playing the piano, occasionally missing a beat.
These days, Elby enjoys life’s simple pleasures,
Napping and chocolate, all in good measure.
Watching TV and eating meals at the designated times,
And celebrating with family who try to keep him in line.
So, cheers to you, Elby, on your 100th birthday.
You’ve given us all guidance along our life’s way.
We love and respect you, on this we all agree,
You are the solid foundation of our family tree.
Written on November 18, 2019
by a daughter-in-law of Elby
A memorial service to honor Elby will be held on Saturday, March 13th, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren in Weyers Cave. Social distancing and masks will be required. The service will also be available online. Please visit the church’s website (www.pleasantvalleyalive.org) for live streaming. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Heifer Project International (PO Box 8058, Little Rock, AR 72203), Bridgewater College, (402 East College St., Box #33, Bridgewater, VA 22812) or Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren (91 Valley Church Road, Weyers Cave, VA 24486).
