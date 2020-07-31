Elda J. Ringgold
Elda “Jean” Carr Ringgold, 84, of Mount Crawford, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born May 20, 1936, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Walter W. Carr Sr. and Mary M. Stroop Carr.
Jean graduated from Broadway High School. She was a member of St. James UMC and had been employed with Wilson Trucking Company before retiring.
On Dec. 18, 1975, she married Sherly W. Ringgold, who preceded her in death on July 14, 2001.
She is survived by her children, Edward Gainer II of China, Jeff Gainer and wife, Tammy, of Yorktown, Stephen Gainer of Harrisonburg and Tina L. Delawder and husband, Marvin, of Mount Crawford; a goddaughter, Ashley Williams of Grottoes; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Emma and Princess.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Walter “Sonny” W. Carr Jr. of Harrisonburg.
A memorial service will be held 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Dan Bassett officiating. Private burial at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens will be held earlier in the day.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice, c/o RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
