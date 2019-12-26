Eldon E. Swartzentruber, 92, of Harrisonburg, passed away Dec. 23, 2019, in the home of his son at Kenbridge, Va. Eldon was born June 19, 1927, in Kalona, Iowa, and was the son of the late Enos C. and Magdalena Swartzentruber.
He owned and operated Country Shoe Repair until his retirement at the age of 85. He was a member of the Pleasant Valley Mennonite Fellowship Church, where he also served as minister.
On Dec. 19, 1950, he was married to Eldora Miller, who passed away on July 4, 2003.
On Sept. 25, 2004, he was married to Katie Gerber, who survives. Also surviving are five sons, James of Kalona, Iowa, Francis of Phoenix, Ariz., Howard of Kenbridge, Va., Nelson of Kenbridge, Va., and Jason of Glade Spring, Va.; two daughters, Beulah Miller of Osage, Iowa, and Berdella Kropf of Dayton, Va.; one sister, Sadie Mast of Spencer, Okla.; three stepsons, Harold Gerber of Kenabeck, Ontario, Nelson Gerber of Godshill, Ontario and Daniel Gerber of Priceville, Ontario; 48 grandchildren; and 61 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be today from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be on Friday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. Both will be at Pike Mennonite Church, 31 Pike Church Road, Harrisonburg. Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Mennonite Fellowship Church Cemetery.
