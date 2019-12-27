Eldon Fredrick Rhodes, 74, of Rockingham, Va., went to be with the Lord on Dec. 26, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Eldon was born on Sept. 10, 1945, and was the son of the late Thomas Reuben Rhodes and Delphia Pearl Knicely Rhodes. He was a member of Peake Mennonite Church and was a lifelong dairy farmer. In his later years he was a truck driver and owned a sharpening business. Eldon graduated from Turner Ashby High School is 1963.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lois Barnhart Rhodes, married on May 13, 1967.
Survived by children, Darwin (Sheila) Rhodes, Penn Laird, Rosella (Reuben) Fisher, Manheim, Pa., Loren (Kendra) Rhodes, Floyd, Va., Clinton (Lisa) Rhodes, Weyers Cave; 14 grandchildren, Anthony Christner, Ashlynn (Haley) Rhodes, Tyler and Trent Rhodes, Amberly (Lynden) Steiner, Travis (Alyssa) Fisher, Novella Fisher, Vanessa (Tristan) Hertzler, Brandon and Devon Fisher, Courtney and Reagan Rhodes, Connor Rhodes, and Candice Shelton; three great-grandchildren, Gavin and Rylie Steiner, Raimy Rhodes, baby Rhodes due in February 2020. Eldon is also survived by his siblings, Phyllis Ward, Wanda (Jay) Moyer, Linden J. Rhodes
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Bank Mennonite Church, 2493 Bank Church Road, Dayton, Va. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive family and friends at the McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday.
Memorial contributions can be made to Southeastern Missions Committee, make checks payable to “Treasurer-SMC” in c/o of Joshua Martin, 723 Wakemans Grove Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
