Eldred Eugene Shifflett
Eldred Eugene Shifflett, 68, of Elkton, passed away peacefully at home due to a heart attack on Thursday, June 22, 2023. He was born Nov. 10, 1954, and was a son of the late Eldred Ray and Lena Pearl Shifflett. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John P. Shifflett.
Eugene will always be remembered as a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather. For 48 years, he was a hard worker as a Maintenance Supervisor Engineer for Polinger Co. In his free time, he loved to come home to Virginia to spend time with his family and dogs. He enjoyed barbequing, and he loved his cars.
Mr. Shifflett is survived by his wife, Kitty Shifflett; children, Carie Shifflett Mills, Eldred Eugene Shifflett II and Billy Ray Shifflett; grandchildren, Cheyenne Shifflett, Colton Mills, Logan Mills, Wyatt Mills, Mateo Sanchez, and Paula Sanchez; brothers, Danny Shifflett and Ricky Shifflett; sisters, Linda Eppard, Brenda Pettit and Bonnie Mahasmiti; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, Va. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
A visitation for family and friends will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, Va.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.