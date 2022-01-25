Eldridge Charles Cox, 80, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Harrisonburg. Eldridge was born Aug. 8, 1941, in McGaheysville, and was the son of the late Eldridge B. and Mary E. Bontz Cox.
He attended McGaheysville Elementary and Montevideo High School. He was employed with Dunham-Bush before retiring.
For most of his life, he trained, showed and specialized in the Tennessee walking horse breed throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. He was a member of the Shenandoah Valley Horseman’s Association.
He is survived by his sisters, Peggy C. Coffey of Bridgewater and Betty C. Moore of Fredericksburg; four nieces; two nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
His parents; his twin brother, Elwood Bontz Cox; and stepmother, Maxine B. Cox, preceded him in death.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
