Eleanor Blosser "Ellie" McClure, 81, of New Market, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at her home.
Ellie was born April 19, 1942, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Kirby and Dorothy Mae Sours Blosser.
She was a member of the first graduating class from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1960. She had previously worked for the former Aileen Inc., the Town of New Market, the former Theis Funeral Home, as well as being a housekeeper for many families in New Market.
She is survived by her son, Todd McClure and wife, Angela; a sister, Mary Eaton; three brothers, Douglas Blosser, Robert Blosser and Carl H. Blosser; a granddaughter, Jasmine McClure; and a special niece, Kim Eaton. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Blosser; and her former husband, Ronald McClure.
It was Ellie's request to be cremated and a private family service to be held in the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Market Fire and Rescue.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.