Eleanor Davis Harrison, 94, a resident of Elkton, passed away on Wednesday, March, 22, 2023 at Journeys Crossing Assisted Living in Elkton.
Eleanor was born on August 13, 1928, in Elkton and was the daughter of the late John Amos and Pearl Johnson Davis. Eleanor was a member of the Elkton Evangelical United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her work at McGuire’s Store, Shenandoah Knitting Mill, Rockingham County Treasurers Office, Elkton Auto Parts, Elkton Dollar General, Metro Pants and Elkton Garment Company. In retirement she studied and shared genealogy.
Eleanor was married to Dabney Harrison who preceded her in death on March 17, 1995.
She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Bollinger (Steve) of Richmond; sons Michael Harrison (Patricia) of Rockingham, Todd Harrison (Diane) of Elkton; sisters Helen Snoddy of Staunton and Geraldine Gills of Columbus, MS.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by sister, Evelyn Gaffney and brothers, Owen Davis, Amos Davis, and Fred Davis.
Per her wishes, there will be no funeral services.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the Journeys Crossing staff and Legacy Hospice.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
