Eleanor Elizabeth Tisinger Funkhouser
Eleanor Elizabeth Tisinger Funkhouser, 93, of Mount Jackson, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Timberview Crossing in Timberville.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Mount Jackson (masks are required). The Rev. Matthew Diehl will officiate. Burial will follow in Mount Jackson Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church parish hall.
Mrs. Funkhouser was born July 14, 1927, in Edinburg, daughter of the late Raymond Lee Tisinger and Bertha Geneva Hockman Tisinger.
She was a caretaker and assistant to the Vanderbilt Family and Mt. Airy Estate in Mount Jackson. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir, member of the Altar Guild and active in the Lutheran League.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alger “Buddy” Funkhouser, who was a manager at Southern States.
She is survived by her sister, Gloria Lee Tisinger Fesperman Greer of Mount Jackson; two nieces, Rebecca Rea and husband, Bill, of Manteo, N.C., and Rosemary Smith and her husband, Dewey Jr., of Elkton and great- nieces and nephews, Robert, Terry, William, Lemuel, Karissa, Katelyn, Anna Lee and Willow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Organ Fund, P.O. Box 484, Mount Jackson, VA. 22842 or the Humane Society of Shenandoah County, P.O. Box 173, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Eleanor was a dedicated wife and family caretaker, taking care of her parents and her nieces. She was a spiritual woman, devoted to God, who liked to teach others of His love. She loved animals and nature, especially fond of dogs, birds and elephants. Eleanor’s approach to life was, “I love and want to get along with everyone.” She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.