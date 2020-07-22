Eleanor “Ellen” Beatrice Williams, 85, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Willow Estates.
Born in Elkton, Va., on March 27, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Allen Hensley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Jackson Williams; a son, Richard Keith Williams; sisters, Irene Miller, Louise Goines and Annie Hensley; and a brother, Willie Hensley.
Mrs. Williams was a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton and was retired from Blue Bell Garment Factory.
She is survived by her two sons, Edward J. Williams Jr. and his wife, Stacy, of Elkton and Philip L. Williams and his wife, Jeanette, of Harrisonburg; a sister, Evelyn Brill of Elkton; a brother, Charles Hensley of Elkton; grandchildren, Christina Diaz and her husband, Omar, Eddie Williams, Anna Hungerford and her husband, John, Dave Williams and his fiancée, Mae Gabriel, Tyler Williams and his wife, Brooke, Jordan Williams and his wife, Samantha, Elizabeth Williams, Brandon Lowe, Terrianne Kohr and her husband, Kevin, and Justin Lowe and his wife, Kayla; four great-grandchildren; former daughters-in-law, Lyne Williams, Melissa Williams and her husband, Allen Breeden, Leisa Riddle and her husband, Mike, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Kyle Bomar officiating. Interment will follow in Elk Run Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required of all attendees due to state mandates.
Condolences may be shared at www.Kygers.com.
