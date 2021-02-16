Eleanor Jean Snider
Eleanor Jean Snider, 90, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation. She was born April 21, 1930, in Harrisonburg to the late Charles and Ora Shenk Rhodes.
Jean was a longtime and dedicated member of the Muhlenberg Lutheran Church. She was known for her strong faith, humor, and sociable nature. She was an excellent cook and award-winning baker. Jean was loving, giving, and compassionate.
Jean is survived by Marvin Leo Snider, husband of 72 years. Also surviving are her two daughters, Janie Spitzer (Jim), and Lisa Snider; three grandchildren, Angela Orebaugh (Tammy), Jamie Spitzer and Justin Spitzer (Nadezhda); and two great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Austin. She was preceded in death by grandson, Joel Spitzer.
There will be a private funeral and no family visitation due to the pandemic protocol.
Memorial contributions may be made to Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
The family wishes to thank Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation West Unit nurses and staff for the care given in the last three years.
