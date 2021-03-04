Eleanor Loraine Layman Armentrout, 87, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born in Bridgewater on Nov. 20, 1933, and was a daughter of the late Roy J. and Clarise (Swartz) Layman. She was the last survivor of her 11 brothers and sisters.
Eleanor retired from Liberty House (currently Avante at Harrisonburg). She was a member of Ray of Hope Pentecostal Church and enjoyed being a volunteer at the Clothes Closet.
Eleanor is survived by her three sons, Jimmy Armentrout and wife, Tara, of Harrisonburg, Tommy E. Armentrout of Harrisonburg and Dale R. Armentrout and wife, Etta, of Keezletown; three grandchildren, Melissa Summers and husband, Chad, of Harrisonburg, Matthew Armentrout and wife, Alison, of Gaithersburg, Md., and Jason Armentrout and wife, Kim, of Keezletown; four great-grandchildren, Fiona, Sydney, Stone and Waverly; her grand-cat, Oreo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her six brothers, Emory F. Layman, Weldon E. Layman, Marvin L. Layman, Charles E. Layman, John R. Layman, and Glen E. Layman; and four sisters, Alma Shoemaker, Wilda Rust, Carolyn Chandler and Reba Emswiler.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with The Rev. James Kite and The Rev. Bill Marion officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ray of Hope Pentecostal Church, Harrisonburg Lions Club or Harrisonburg Rescue Squad.
"Mom's last request was for "Everyone to be ready when their time comes.""
