Eleanor Marguerite Sellers, 80, of Elkton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Harrisonburg on March 13, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Stanley J. and Kathleen McKee Wampler.
On Nov. 12, 1960, she married William F. Sellers Sr., who survives. She is also survived by a son, William F. Sellers Jr. and wife, Donna; daughter, Rebecca Hawkins and husband, David; grandchildren, Evan and Ethan Sellers and Danielle and Madison Hawkins; siblings, Stanley Wampler, Elizabeth Bailey and husband, Leon Bailey Sr., and multiple nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth E. Wampler.
She was a lifelong member of Evangelical United Methodist Church. She remained involved with many activities over the years including hosting Western State each month, the women’s group on Mondays, teaching Sunday School and reading scripture on Sunday mornings. Her faith remained strong in the Lord through her final days.
Marguerite prided herself on being a homemaker and caring for her family. Her laughter was contagious and will always be remembered. Before her health declined, she greatly enjoyed traveling with her family to the beach and Tennessee.
A funeral service will be conducted at Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 3 p.m.
The family will receive friends at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton Saturday, June 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. Family and friends may also visit the Sellers’ home at any time.
Many thanks to special caregivers, Cindy Wood, Makayla Krysiewicz, and Janet Kessner and the wonderful nurses and aides of Kindred Hospice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
