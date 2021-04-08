Mrs. Eleanor Martin Isner, 79, a resident of Harrisonburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 29, 2021. Mrs. Isner was born Oct. 14, 1941, in Rockingham County, Va.; she was the wife of the late Kenneth W. Isner for 56 years. Eleanor was the eldest daughter of the late Merle E. and Mildred (Lahman) Martin.
She is survived by her children, Kendra Isner of Phoenix, Ariz., Cheryl Hynes and husband, Brendan Sr. and two grandchildren, Brendan Jr. and Abigail of Parker, Colo.; siblings, Charlene (James) Duncan of Harrisonburg, Va., and Dorothy (Dennis) Swartzendruber of Bay Port, Mich.
Eleanor graduated from Eastern Mennonite High School (EMHS), Rockingham Memorial Hospital (RMH) and Arizona State University (ASU), Schools of Nursing. During her nurse’s training, Eleanor spent time in Norfolk, Va., planning to work in the Appalachia of Kentucky as a midwife. After meeting Ken, plans changed. They were wed at Weavers Mennonite Church of Harrisonburg, Va., on Aug. 14, 1964.
After marriage, Eleanor joined Ken to live on the Navajo Reservation in Arizona. Eleanor worked as a nurse at a local school. When Ken and Eleanor moved to Phoenix, Ariz., Eleanor completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at ASU. They were founding members of Trinity Mennonite Church, Glendale, Ariz. Eleanor continued as a nurse at Beatitudes Care Center.
In 1973, the Isner family moved to Newport News, Va. Ken and Eleanor worked for Eleanor’s late father’s bus business. This launched the entire family into tourism. The Isners were members of Huntington Mennonite Church and supported Christian education at Warwick River Christian School. While in Newport News, they learned of Bible Broadcasting Network (BBN) and have been partners with them in taking The Gospel to the Nations via radio for over 40 years. With her family, Eleanor delighted in camping with her parents, her sisters and their families choosing a different state to visit each year. The Isner family enjoyed attending Virginia Mennonite Conference at Highland Retreat.
In 1984, the Isners returned to Harrisonburg for their daughters to attend EMHS. Eleanor returned to RMH where she had begun her nursing career. She continued to work there until she retired in 2017 completing 45 years of nursing. The Isners were charter members at Cornerstone Church of Broadway.
Eleanor’s late husband, Kenneth “China Man,” introduced the family to the world through visits of international students coming to their home. Eleanor enjoyed meeting many people and relished their cooking! She taught many of them how to sing English Christian hymns and took many of them to Christian Church. In 1991, Eleanor and Ken were invited to teach English in China. Upon returning back to the States, they continued to have connection with Internationals as God brought the world into their home. They also traveled to other countries together, including Haiti, Taiwan and Israel. The Isners are now “Forever Home”, touring together again, exploring and “Walking on the Streets of Gold.”
A joint ‘Celebration of Lives’ service will be held for Ken and Eleanor at Cornerstone Church of Broadway on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11:00 am. Kenneth passed on Sept. 14, 2020.
The family requests no flowers; however, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Christian School, https://www.ccsconnection.org/ or to the Bible Broadcasting Network, https://bbn1.bbnradio.org/english/.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
