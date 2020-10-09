Eleanor Rittenour Showman
Eleanor Rittenour Showman, 88, of Broadway, Va., passed away Oct. 7, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Harrisonburg. She was born July 10, 1932, in York, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Fred Alton and Arlena Rush Rittenour.
Eleanor worked at Aileen for 34 years before retiring. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Mount Jackson. She was a member of Chimney Rock VFW Post No. 9660 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Edinburg-Woodstock Ladies Senior Fellowship.
On July 10, 1946, she married Stanley D. Showman Sr., who preceded her in death April 7, 2010.
Surviving are two sons, Michael Showman and wife, Judy, of Broadway and Steven Showman and wife, Shelia, of New Market; one daughter, Diana L. Crider and husband, Larry, of Woodstock; one sister, Alda Fogal of Woodstock; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 15 great- great-grandchildren.
One son, Stanley Dennis Showman Jr.; one daughter-in-law, Carolyn Showman; one grandson, Jeffrey Scott Showman; four brothers and two sisters preceded her in death.
Pastors Don Smith and Steve Wood will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Sunday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Hudson Crossroads Community Cemetery west of Mount Jackson.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home. Friends may view from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday.
Facial coverings and social distancing are required per CDC guidelines for the visitation and funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815, Broadway Fire Co., P.O. Box 271, Broadway VA 22815 or Legacy Hospice, 2322 Blue Stone Hills Drive, Suite 220, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
