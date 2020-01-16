Eleanor Shifflett Armentrout, 94, of Keezletown, passed away Jan. 13, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born in Harrisonburg on Dec. 24, 1925, and was a daughter of the late Alexander and Minnie Nieswander Shifflett.
Eleanor graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1943. In 1947, she moved to Keezletown, where she ran the Keezletown Post Office from her home for 53 years before retiring. She was a member of the Harrisonburg Baptist Church, where she was also a member of the Plenti-Nine Group. She was an avid reader and loved to crochet.
On June 15, 1947, she married Richard K. Armentrout, who preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 1990. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Katherine “Kas” Dovel; and two brothers, Charles “Peachy” Shifflett and Forrest “Peady” Shifflett.
She is survived by a daughter, Marlys Rebecca “Becky” Armentrout of Keezletown; a sister, Evelyn Hoover of Harrisonburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and she was considered to be a member of the Rush and Charlotte Coffman family of Keezletown.
The family will receive friends 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Mary “Eli” Elizabeth Withers officiating. Burial will be in Keezletown Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Francis Shen at UVA Spine Center and Dr. Christian Iudica of Harrisonburg for their excellent care over the years.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.